Goa polls: PM Modi to address public meeting on January 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be addressing a public meeting in Goa on January 28 ahead of the State Legislative Assembly polls scheduled on February 4. “Modiji would be addressing a public meeting on January 28 near Panaji. It would be a state level meeting as a part of party’s campaigning,” Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar told PTI on Wednesday. The party organization which has announced candidates on 36 seats, has decided to support independent candidates in four constituencies which are largely Catholic dominated.

Sawaikar said party President Amit Shah would be also be in the state before January 28, where he is expected to address two meetings during his visit. “We are yet to finalise the dates for his meetings but they will be before the Prime Minister’s visit,” Sawaikar said. BJP which had pre-poll ties with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party during 2012 Assembly elections had won majority seats and formed the government. MGP recently severed ties with BJP joining hands with Goa Suraksha Manch, a political outfit mentored by rebel RSS leader Subhash Velingkar.