Goa polls: Parrikar has cornered RSS leadership, said Subhash Velingkar

Ratcheting up his attack on the BJP and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar in particular in the last leg of campaigning for Goa polls, RSS rebel Subhash Velingkar today said entire Sangh cadre is rallying behind the alliance of Goa Suraksha Manch, MGP and Shiv Sena. He also accused BJP of “repeating the sins of erstwhile Congress government and misinterpreting the Goan culture” which he said is purely Indian and not a “fusion” culture.

“Sangh always works in unison. (Defence Minister and ex-Goa CM) Manohar Parrikar attempted my removal as Goa RSS chief with the aim to finish the agitation demanding withdrawal of grants to English medium schools,” Velingkar told a joint press conference with Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Accusing Parrikar of “cornering” the central Sangh leadership and the leadership in Konkan prant, Velingkar, who is the mentor of GSM, said, “I am feeling pained to see that those leaders who represent ethos of people have surrendered before BJP.”

“They removed me from the post (as Goa unit RSS chief). They expected that after relieving me, the agitation will lose its steam but that did not happen. In fact all the self-respecting Sangh workers gave cent per cent support to the agitation,” Velingkar said.

The RSS rebel has been fighting for the cause of introduction of Marathi and Konkani as medium of instruction in schools and against the continuation of grants to English medium schools.

“Goa RSS has refused to support BJP. Not a single sangh worker is standing by BJP,” Velingkar added.

Goa is going to polls on February 4 to elect 40-member House.

“The party (BJP) has repeated sins of Congress. In year 2012, we worked to throw out Congress and get the BJP in power. When BJP repeats the mistakes of Congress, it’s our duty to throw them out too,” he said.

Accusing the BJP and Congress of misinterpreting the Goan culture, Velingkar said it is Indian and not the western or “fusion” culture as being projected.

“Goan culture is not western culture. They call it as fusion culture but it is absolutely wrong. Some people proudly display the ‘rape’ on our culture by the Portuguese as the fusion culture. Congress government tried to project this culture and BJP mirrored Congress’ policies. They went against mother tongue and culture,” he said.