Goa polls have become prestige issue for Manohar Parrikar: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday took a dig at Manohar Parrikar saying he has stopped acting as the country’s Defence Minister since the upcoming Goa assembly elections have become a “prestige issue” for him. “This whole election has now become extremely important for Manohar Parrikar.

He is fighting Goa polls as his own election, making it a prestige issue for himself,” Singh told reporters in Goa, where he is camping to oversee the party’s preparedness for election schedule to be held on February 4.

“Parrikar is now not acting as the Defence Minister of India, but as self-defence minister of Goa,” Singh taunted. The AICC general secretary said Parrikar’s credibility is at stake- within BJP and RSS. “RSS has openly come out against this government and are out to defeat Parrikar-led BJP in Goa,” Singh said referring to the formation of Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) led by rebel RSS leader Subhash Velingkar.

Responding to a query, Singh alleged that AAP was BJP’s B team in Goa, which usually focuses more on defeating Congress. “You see the performance of the inexperienced MLAs and Ministers in Delhi, where more than 50 AAP MLAs have charges like corruption, forgery and others. And in Goa also, if you scan their list, you will find such instances,” Singh said.