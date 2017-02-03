Goa polls: From scams to new alliances, a roundup of the election campaign

Goa is set for its polls on Saturday as 11,10,884 voters will pick the final 40 from the 251 candidates in the fray. Goa is set for its polls on Saturday as 11,10,884 voters will pick the final 40 from the 251 candidates in the fray.

The Goa Assembly elections campaign came to an end on Thursday with two main political parties-BJP and Congress-contending for the maximum seats out of the total 40. Goa is set for its polls on Saturday as 11,10,884 voters will pick the final 40 from the 251 candidates in the fray. The traditional allies have split to present a different scenario in this election.

The primary fight is between BJP and Congress, both national parties will have their considerable vote-share eaten by new entrants, say political observers. For Congress, it will be AAP; for the BJP, it will be a combination of AAP and the three-party alliance of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena.

As Goa gears up to vote on Saturday for the next state government, here’s presenting ten stories that give an insight as to how the Goa Assembly election campaign shaped up.

A day with AAP’s Elvis Gomes, the man who wants to clean up Goa

Politicians across parties accept that Elvis is among the state’s honest officers, but now that he has entered politics, ‘he’s one of us’. Express Photo/Aaron Pereira Politicians across parties accept that Elvis is among the state’s honest officers, but now that he has entered politics, ‘he’s one of us’. Express Photo/Aaron Pereira

The 53-year-old officer, initially posted in Mumbai and then permanently in Goa under the Goa Civil Service, Gomes opted for voluntary retirement in September 2016, after ‘being sidelined’ by the ruling BJP government. He was to be inducted in the IAS a year ago but lost out following a revision in the seniority list. Politicians across parties accept that Elvis is among the state’s honest officers, but now that he has entered politics, ‘he’s one of us’. (CLICK FOR STORY)

Scams to vikas to fish: Goans have to choose their final 40 on Feb 4

With traditional allies splitting to present a different scenario this time, the state’s 11,10,884 voters will pick the final 40 from the 251 candidates in the fray. With traditional allies splitting to present a different scenario this time, the state’s 11,10,884 voters will pick the final 40 from the 251 candidates in the fray.

From allegations of scams to visions of development and even the price of fish. The multi-cornered campaign for the Goa assembly polls on February 4 ended at sunset Thursday, with the three major contenders — the ruling BJP, Congress and the challenger AAP — delivering their parting shots in a last-minute bid to reel in the votes. (READ STORY)

New alliances, rebels and AAP throw Goa contest wide open

A BJP meeting Thursday. Express A BJP meeting Thursday. Express

Motorbike pilot Kamlakanth explains the Goa elections in one line. “Sabne net feka hain,” he borrows from the state’s fisherfolk language. “Machli lekin bahut difficult lagta.” In a state familiar with hung assemblies and President’s rule, Saturday’s assembly election looks close to call with traditional allies now split, and new players on the field. Every party sounds confident. Manohar Parrikar talks of winning 26 of the 36 the BJP is contesting. Vinay Tendulkar, BJP state president, says “28, counting two independents”. (FULL STORY)

We won’t give Goa a dictator: Rahul Gandhi

AICC Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting in Mapusa, Goa on Monday. PTI Photo AICC Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting in Mapusa, Goa on Monday. PTI Photo

Rahul Gandhi said Monday that if it forms the government in Goa, the Congress won’t give the state a dictator. “Hum aapko dictator nahi denge,” Rahul said at the rally in Mapusa. “Aaj Hindustan mein ek vyakti ka hi raaj hain. Aur aapka jo state hain, woh Goa se nahi chalta, remote control se chalta hain — Dilli se chalta hain. Reality hain (We will not give you a dictator. The country today runs on the diktat of one person. Your state, Goa, is run with a remote control from Delhi. That’s the reality.)” (FULL REPORT)

BJP’s Goa manifesto focuses on jobs

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Lakshmikant Parsekar with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis and other BJP leaders releasing the party’s manifest for Goa Assembly polls in Panaji on Sunday. PTI Photo (PTI1_29_2017_000134B) Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Lakshmikant Parsekar with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis and other BJP leaders releasing the party’s manifest for Goa Assembly polls in Panaji on Sunday. PTI Photo (PTI1_29_2017_000134B)

The BJP manifesto for the Goa polls linked two of the party’s major poll pitches — job creation and development — as it promised employment opportunities in the MOPA airport project. However, it skirted issues such as casinos and the mining industry. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present for the manifesto release event along with Union minister Shripad Naik. (FULL STORY)

EC orders FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for bribe remark

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo)

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Goa to file a criminal case against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly promoting bribery in his speech made in the state on January 8. The poll panel had censured Kejriwal a week ago for exhorting voters to accept bribe from BJP and Congress candidates, but vote for AAP. In its January 20 order, the poll panel had also threatened to withdraw AAP’s recognition under Para 16A of Symbols Order, if he continues violating the Model Code of Conduct with impunity. (READ STORY)

MGP differs from poll partners on school grant, casino issues

While RSS Rebel leader Subhash Velingkar-led GSM and Shiv Sena in their joint manifesto assured to withdraw government grants given to English primary schools in a phased manner, MGP manifesto makes no mention of it. While RSS Rebel leader Subhash Velingkar-led GSM and Shiv Sena in their joint manifesto assured to withdraw government grants given to English primary schools in a phased manner, MGP manifesto makes no mention of it.

Issues that brought like-minded Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena together to forge a poll pact seems to have become a bone of contention among them with MGP skipping the crucial issue of grants to English medium schools from its manifesto. The demand of withdrawal of grants to English medium schools and making mother tongue as Medium of Instruction (MOI) in primary schools of Goa was a major poll plank for the three regional parties to form a pre-poll alliance. While RSS Rebel leader Subhash Velingkar-led GSM and Shiv Sena in their joint manifesto assured to withdraw government grants given to English primary schools in a phased manner, MGP manifesto makes no mention of it. (CLICK TO READ MORE)

In Delhi I am defence minister, in Goa I am leader of the state: Manohar Parrikar

Union Minister former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Union Minister former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Sitting at the BJP election office at Panjim, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar stressed, “I am the leader of the state.” It was his answer to the Opposition for having described him as “de facto chief minister of Goa”, “weekend chief minister” and “super chief minister”. “That just shows they are scared. Very, very scared,” Parrikar said Wednesday. (READ FULL STORY)

Goa Church finds state government ‘unconcerned’ about the poor

Church of our Lady of Immaculate Conception, Panaji. Liz Mathew Church of our Lady of Immaculate Conception, Panaji. Liz Mathew

In Goa’s last election, the Church is believed to have set aside its reservations about the BJP. This time, it is no longer comfortable with the party. The reason, Church leaders say, is not medium of instruction in schools but “the state government’s apathy towards the poor and the downtrodden” and “its eagerness to serve the interests of the big business groups ignoring the concerns of smaller sections as well as environmental concerns”. (FULL STORY)

Anger, youth and mann ki baat: What Rahul Gandhi said in Goa

In his twenty minute address, Rahul began by saying every visit to Goa has taught him something new. In his twenty minute address, Rahul began by saying every visit to Goa has taught him something new.

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally of over 35,000 people in Goa’s capital Panjim, Monday saw Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi take on the BJP leadership at a rally in Mapusa, the constituency of the deputy chief minister Francis D’Souza, a BJP MLA, with a lesser crowd of about 18,000 people. The rally, which was to begin at 4 pm, was delayed by an hour, with Rahul arriving a little after 5 pm, his chopper landing outside the rally venue and a dozen Congress seva dal members gathered to present a guard of honour to their leader. (READ)

