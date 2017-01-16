Goa polls: EC issues notice to Arvind Kejriwal for ‘promoting’ bribery in election campaign

Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo/File) Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo/File)

The Election Commission on Monday issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal for violation of model code of conduct by allegedly promoting bribery during election campaign in Goa. Kejriwal, during his speech on January 8 in Goa had asked the voters to take money if offered by the Congress and the BJP, “but vote only for AAP”. The EC had asked Kejriwal to give an explanation by 1 pm on January 19.

“If Congress or BJP candidates offer money, do not refuse it. Accept it as it is your own money and there is nothing wrong in getting it back. If they do not offer money, go to their offices and ask for it. But, when it comes to voting, press the button against the name of the AAP candidate,” Kejriwal had while addressing an election rally in Benaulim constituency in Goa.

The Congress had earlier demanded an apology from Kejriwal for “insulting” the voters of the state by asking them to accept money offered by all political party, but vote for AAP.

Party spokesman in Goa, Trajano D’Mello had said, “Kejriwal’s appeal to the people to take money from all political parties and vote for AAP is a clear case of inducing people to be corrupt. This is an insult to sensitive voters from Goa. Therefore, he should apologise to the people from the state.”

