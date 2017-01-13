Goa polls: Congress names 27, looks for tie-up

The Congress released its first list of 27 candidates and went into a huddle as local leaders pointed to an alliance with the NCP and Goa Forward Party to be announced shortly. In an official statement, Goa Forward Party said, “We are not happy with the seat-sharing formula of the Congress and feel strongly about it. Party is of the opinion that it should go alone for the election without an alliance with Congress and will convey this feeling to party mentor MLA Vijai Sardesai when he arrives from Delhi later today.” Congress leaders could not be contacted for a comment on the issue.

The Congress repeated six of its nine MLAs. Two of its MLAs moved to the BJP recently, while one was suspended by the party. Former CM and sitting MLA Digambar Kamat filed his nomination from Margao soon after the list was released. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Luizinho Faleiro has been pitted against Independent MLA and state Fisheries Minister Avertano Furtado.