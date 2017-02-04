Goa polls 2017: Here are three videos capturing voting day in Goa

Goa Assembly Elections 2017: People at the polling booths in Goa. (Express Photo by Aaron Pereira) Goa Assembly Elections 2017: People at the polling booths in Goa. (Express Photo by Aaron Pereira)

Goa witnessed 34% voter turnout till 11.02 am as the state went to polls on Saturday. Except for minor incidents of EVM failures which were rectified later on, polling has remained peaceful across the state. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and rebel RSS leader Subhash Velingkar were amongst the early voters who turned up at their respective polling booths.

More than eleven lakh voters are eligible to exercise their right in this election which has 250 candidates in fray. Voting is being held across 1,642 polling booths in the state with para-military forces and State police guarding the venues. The election is being closely fought by major political forces – BJP, Congress, AAP and MGP-led alliance, who have been campaigning in the coastal state for last two months.

Three videos that show how election day went down in the state:

BJP's campaign was star-studded with several national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah addressing the public meeting to rally support for the candidates.

