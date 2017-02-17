Latest News

Goa polls 2017: Result to be out by 2 pm on March 11, says Officer

The counting of votes will be held at Margao and Panaji simultaneously.

By: PTI | Panaji | Published:February 17, 2017 6:49 pm
Manohar Parrikar at the polling booth in Goa. (Source: Express photo by Aaron Pereira) Manohar Parrikar at the polling booth in Goa. (Source: Express photo by Aaron Pereira)

The result of all 40 constituencies in Goa that went to polls on February 4 would be out within six hours of the counting of votes scheduled on March 11, a top election official said on day. The counting of votes will be held at Margao and Panaji simultaneously.

“The counting process will begin at 8 AM on March 11. While the first result is expected to be announced by 10 AM, all results are expected to be announced by 2 PM. Entire counting process would be over within six hours (from 8 AM),” Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal told reporters on Friday.

A voters’ turnout of around 82 per cent was recorded in the single-phase elections for 40 seats in South Goa and North Goa districts.

The coastal state is witnessing a four-cornered contest among the ruling BJP, opposition Congress, an alliance led by the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and new entrant the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

