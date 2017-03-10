Goa polls 2017: Mauritius Election Commissioner visits Goa to witness vote counting

Rahman visited the office of the CEO at Altinho, Goa, on Friday and interacted with the Chief Electoral Officer Kunal, IAS. (Representational image) Rahman visited the office of the CEO at Altinho, Goa, on Friday and interacted with the Chief Electoral Officer Kunal, IAS. (Representational image)

The Election Commissioner of Mauritius arrived in Goa Friday to witness the vote counting process on Saturday. Mohammad Irfan Abdool Rahman was invited by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) Nasim Zaidi. The visit is part of the International Election Visitor Programme, 2017, organised the by Election Commission of India in cooperation with UNDAP. The two member delegation includes Dharmajay Mulloo, Principal Electoral Officer, Election Commission of Mauritius. Rahman visited the office of the CEO at Altinho, Goa, on Friday and interacted with the Chief Electoral Officer Kunal, IAS, after which a detailed presentation was presented before him by the Election Management of this year’s Goa Assembly elections.

The presentation included initiatives taken up during elections such as enforcement of model code of conduct and expenditure control guidelines through flying squads, monitoring of commercial establishments, effective closure of bars and liquor shops, monitoring of casinos and cash transactions.

The presentation also included VVPAT usage in all polling stations and the awareness generation for its usage by general voters, usage of electronically transmitted postal Ballot System (ETPBS) for all service voters of Goa, management of 40 pink polling stations by all women officials including women security officials, management of divyang polling stations by PwD officials, extensive use of social media for propagation of message of participation and ethical voting.

A general discussion over prevailing election system was held. Rahman appreciated the standardisation of processes in election management in the country. Both the sides exchanged ideas and views on the elections.

