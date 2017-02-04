Goa polls 2017: Authorities set up pink polling stations to woo women voters

Voters given teddy bears at the specially designed pink polling stations in Goa. Voters given teddy bears at the specially designed pink polling stations in Goa.

In a bid to encourage women voters in Goa to exercise their votes in the state assembly elections, the authorities have set up several pink-coloured polling station, completely managed by woman officers. First-time woman voters were also given teddy bears at these specially designed polling stations.

The initiative has evoked mixed reactions over the last few days, with certain sections in Goa terming the decision to giveaway teddy bears as “sexist”, and AAP supporters described it as “wasteful expenditure”. Kunal, Chief Electoral Officer, Goa, in an interview to The Indian Express yesterday described it as a “token” of gratitude, and the electoral office’s way of expressing support to women empowerment.

The assembly elections for 40 seats in Goa began on Saturday and results will be announced on March 11. The state has 32,354 first-time voters, which includes 18,172 female voters.

The ruling BJP has not announced any chief ministerial candidate for the state. AAP has named former Inspector General of Prisons Elvis Gomes as its chief ministerial candidate. 53-year-old Gomes took voluntary retirement from his government job in July last year and joined the AAP.

