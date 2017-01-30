Goa poll office readies for polls, armed with big data on voters

‘This year, the electoral office has managed to get 11,10,884 voters registered. This includes 35 NRI voters who will be visiting the polling booths with their passports. The average voter crowd in each booth is 677.’ (Representational) ‘This year, the electoral office has managed to get 11,10,884 voters registered. This includes 35 NRI voters who will be visiting the polling booths with their passports. The average voter crowd in each booth is 677.’ (Representational)

IN 2011, when Goa’s Chief Electoral Office was preparing a questionnaire in its attempt to prepare a voter profile, its 50 questions came under four broad parameters — Knowledge, Attitude, Behaviour and Practices. However, just before the questionnaire was to hit the ground, a member of the commission raised a key question: Where is ‘Belief’? “We figured then that ‘beliefs’ matter and added it to our survey. Forty persons from 40 constituencies were studied and a survey pattern analysed,” says Y Durgaprasad, Joint Director, Planning Department (Finance Ministry), who is now on deputation at the electoral office. “You go to church. How much does it show in your voting? You sit at the dining table with your father. How much do the conversations reflect on the voting? Who are the people who influence you? Whose beliefs mould you?”

Goa, a small state with only two Lok Sabha seats and 40 assembly seats, has been very aggressive with its electoral systems — for a by-election at Panjim in 2010, the state put in place a Real Time Poll Monitoring System, the first in India to do so. “We looked at it as a pilot project. By evening, we knew who had voted and even had the trends analysed,” says Additional Chief Electoral Officer Narayan S Navti. The 2012 questionnaire, says Durgaprasad, was another first. The idea was to educate voters about their rights and duties, besides the various formalities they needed to complete before casting their votes.

Durgaprasad believes such efforts — intensive voter education and activities around that – have paid off. “In 2007, the voter turnout was 69.7%. In 2012, it was 83%, including postal ballots,” says Durgaprasad, adding that his math says “we will cross 87% this year”. He quickly checks the internet and says, “Pondicherry and Kerala are still leading. We are going to beat them.” Goa’s Chief Electoral Officer Kunal is more ambitious. “I would peg it at 90%,” he says, a week before Goa goes to the polls on February 4.

Durgaprasad, who also acts as the nodal officer for Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), says raw data is a “wonderful tool” to study the state. “For the 2012 election, by 7 pm on voting day, we had done real-time analysis of 8,30,000 voters. We even studied their habits by looking at the exact time when voting peaked, how a particular constituency voted, etc. We calculated the average time taken by a voter to vote as 23 seconds – those 23 seconds that decide a party’s fate,” says Durgaprasad, whose colleagues in the election office call him “human calculator” for his ability to rattle off numbers.

He displays more of that skill. “This year, the electoral office has managed to get 11,10,884 voters registered. This includes 35 NRI voters who will be visiting the polling booths with their passports. The average voter crowd in each booth is 677. Gender profiling shows that for every 1,000 south Goan male voters, there are 1,032 women voters. And for every 1,000 north Goan males, there are 1,029 registered women voters,” he says. The poll office, however, does not profile voters by religion or caste. The election office realises that the kind of data housed in the Altinho headquarters of Goa’s Chief Electoral Office is what the election managers of political parties would want to get their hands on.

Navti is excited about the other new initiatives. “We will have user-friendly booths for people with disabilities. No one should be denied the right to vote,” he says, adding, “We have also gender sensitised our booth staff. Everyone should feel comfortable.” This year, the Goans will have another new feature: the EVM Voters Verifiable Paper Audit Trial, which allows a voter to see if his vote is accounted, by pressing an additional feature. “The ballot will show him a paper print of his vote. Though he cannot touch the print, he can go home satisfied,” says Durgaprasad. As the election fever peaks, inside the Altinho headquarters, the activity will go on till long after February 4. “There will be numbers and more numbers. Depends on what you want to hear,” smiles Durgaprasad.