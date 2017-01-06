Goa: NCP to contest 30 seats if Congress tie-up does not happen

He said the NCP high command is in talks with Congress in Delhi to discuss about the pre-poll alliance. He said the NCP high command is in talks with Congress in Delhi to discuss about the pre-poll alliance.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Goa Thursday said it would field candidates from 30 out of the total 40 assembly constituencies in the state, if the pre-poll alliance with Congress does not happen. “The alliance with Congress will happen. We are waiting for the Congress to announce about the alliance on January 10. But, if they don’t go for a tie-up with us, then we will field our candidates in 30 assembly constituencies,” NCP Goa president Jose Philip D’Souza told reporters Friday.

He said the NCP high command is in talks with Congress in Delhi to discuss about the pre-poll alliance. Responding to a query, D’Souza said NCP should not be blamed if it fields candidates across the state in absence of alliance with Congress.

“We have given them (Congress) the proposal. We are waiting for their response. If they don’t respond and continue to be adamant, then we will fight elections on our own. Our candidates are ready in all the 30 constituencies and they are just waiting for the green signal,” he said.

The NCP has already announced names of five candidates, including D’Souza himself. He said the decision on fielding candidates would be taken only after holding consultation with the party high command.

The Sharad Pawar-led party had fought the 2012 Goa polls in alliance with the Congress, but had failed to open its account in the state Legislative Assembly. Elections for the 40 assembly constituencies in the state are scheduled to be held on February 4.