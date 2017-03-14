Goa LIVE updates: SC to hear Congress’ plea today, will Parrikar’s swearing-in be put on hold?

Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar in Panaji on Monday. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar in Panaji on Monday. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran

Miffed at the BJP moving ahead and claiming to have the required numbers to form a government despite not having the mandate of the people, the Congress Party has finally woken up and decided to take matters head on. A writ petition will come up for hearing at 11 am on Tuesday, while in Goa, the Congress Legislature Party will meet at the party headquarters and thereafter head to Raj Bhavan where they will impress upon Governor Mridula Sinha that they have the required numbers to form government.

LIVE updates from Goa:

9.40 am: In Supreme Court, the Congress’s plea will be represented by senior advocates and party leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal.

9.30 am: In Delhi, Finance Minister Arun has taken charge of the Defence Ministry. He has been given additional charge of the same after Parrikar resigned on Monday and the President, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Modi, accepted it and gave Jaitley additional charge.

9.20 am: More from Digvijaya Singh’s statement to the press. Now he refers to what happened in Delhi, when a hung assembly was elected. “In Delhi, when BJP was the largest party, they were called to form government but they refused. That’s when AAP was invited, so AAP-Congress formed government.”

9.10 am: “The Governor has to act according to the Constitution. There are established procedures that she has to follow,” says AICC General Secretary Digvijaya Singh. When asked if the Congress Party had the numbers, Singh said it does not matter at this stage as the numbers have to be proved on the floor of the House. Also seen outside the Congress House in Panaji were state president Luizinho Faleiro and senior party leader Pratapsingh Rane. The CLP meeting begins now.

9.05 am: This is what the Congress Party told Governor Sinha Monday night, requesting her to meet the CLP leaders and invite Congress to form government. “Any invitation to the BJP to form the government at this stage without first giving an opportunity to the single largest party (Congress) would mitigate against the essential democratic rights of the people of the state who have chosen the INC as the single largest party in the state.”

9.00 am: The AAP, late Monday night, questioned the role of Governor Mridula Sinha, saying she acted in haste without first asking the single largest party to prove its strength. In a press note issued, AAP demanded the President recall Governor Sinha for failing in her constitutional duties. “AAP denounces the hurry with which the Governor endorsed the politically adulterous BJP-MGP-Goa Forward combination and appointed Manohar Parrikar as CM-designate,” party spokesperson Dr Oscar Rebello said.

8.50 am: With Parrikar’s return, and if he gets the SC nod to go ahead and become chief minister, he will have to contest an election within six months. The most likely scenario is that he will contest from his home seat of Mapusa, which is currently represented by BJP’s Francis D’Souza. When asked, D’Souza said: People of Mapusa will be happy if Goa’s chief minister contests from their constituency. If the party asks, I will follow what they say.” Francis could well be the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate. The elections for the same are a few months away. The current Rajya Sabha MP is Shantaram Naik of the Congress.

8.45 am: Besides moving SC and meeting the Governor today, the Congress Party will also raise the issue of government formation in Goa and Manipur in Parliament today. The second leg of the Budget session is underway. The BJP has issued a whip asking all its MPs to be present in the House. So, while they reacted late to government formation in Goa, it appears the Congress is now doing all it can to stop BJP from forming government in these two states.

8.40 am: This is what the Congress legislators will tell Governor Sinha. “We will ask the Governor to consider our side. We will be asking her to reconsider her letter of appointment issued on Sunday night. We are using all constitutional apparatus available to us.” This includes them moving the Supreme Court last evening and getting an urgent hearing that has been slated for 10.30 am this morning.

8.35 am: Meanwhile, the BJP has just strenthened its numbers. They now have Sanguem Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar’s letter of support. This now takes their tally up to 22. BJP – 13, Goa Forward – 3, MGP – 3, Independents – 3. The halfway mark in Goa is 21. The BJP has also been trying to get support of lone NCP MLA Churchill Alemao. Alemao is yet to reveal which side of the fence he will be on. Much depends on the central leadership of the party.

8.30 am: While the Congress Legislature Party meets in a few minutes from now, what is important to note is how many of the 17 MLAs actually turn up. Sources say a section of the newly-elected MLAs are upset with the top leadership of the party and want to split into a new faction. We will have to wait and watch.

8.20 am: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will meet at Congress House, the party headquarters in Panaji before they head out to Raj Bhavan. They will be at Raj Bhavan before 10 am as the Supreme Court hearing begins at 10.30 am. They would want to arrive before the matter begins.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd