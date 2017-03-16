Goa LIVE updates: Will Manohar Parrikar win floor test or does Congress have the numbers?

Goa floor test: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Congress General Secretary Digvijaya Singh exit Mandovi Hotel, Panjim. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran Goa floor test: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Congress General Secretary Digvijaya Singh exit Mandovi Hotel, Panjim. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will today have to prove his majority on the floor of the House via a floor test. Parrikar, who was sworn-in as chief minister along with nine other MLAs on Tuesday, claims to have the support of 22 MLAs – 13 from his party the BJP, three from MGP, three from Goa Forward and two Independents. The Congress, however, claims they have the numbers and Parrikar will go down in history as a politician who resigned as defence minister to become a chief minister for two days. Who will win? Follow our live blog for the latest updates from Goa.

Goa floor test LIVE updates:

9.45 am: The Goa government has gone ahead and decided the budget session dates. The budget will be presented on March 24, while the Governor’s address to the assembly will take place on March 23. Parrikar has said this year’s budget won’t have a lengthy speech but will be more of numbers and data.

9.40 am: Citizens, NGOs and activists from across Goa have called for a protest meeting this evening at the Lohia Maidan in Margao. The protest is against the BJP cobbling up a majority with smaller political parties despite not having the mandate of the people.

9.35 am: Meanwhile, in Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh will take oath as chief minister. This will be his second term as chief minister. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to begin in a short while from now. This is the only state where a Congress government is being formed of the five states that contested.

9.30 am: Chief Minister Parrikar has arrived at the Goa Assembly with a smile. While he refused to speak to the media before the floor test, the CM and a group of ministers will address the media post the floor test.

9.25 am: A section of Congress MLAs, led by Vishwajit Rane, have voiced their concern over the failure by the top leadership of the party to form government. Rane, whose family shares good relations with the Gandhis, has written to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi asking that action be taken against those responsible. Rane has said he’ll rethink being in the party if Rahul does not respond in time.

9.20 am: At a hurriedly-called press conference last evening, the Congress Party alleged that the BJP spent Rs 1000 crore to ensure they had the numbers to form government. AICC General Secretary Girish Chodankar said: “More than Rs 1000 crore has been used, including the money from casinos. Casino people were very much there at Raj Bhavan for the last two days.”

9.15 am: Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party reiterates what he told us two days ago. “We are with Manohar Parrikar as long as the government adheres to our common minimum programme.” Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party has three MLAs and is crucial to the survival of the Parrikar government. Read more about it here

9.10 am: The Congress Party has now demanded that the floor test be conducted via a secret ballot as opposed to a show of hands. However, the pro-tem Speaker Kuncalienkar is unlikely to give in to this demand. The Congress is banking on the support of Independent candidates as well as NCP’s Churchill Alemao.

9.05 am: At a discussion with news channel NDTV last night, Digvijaya reiterated that there was no crisis in the Congress Party and that he had the numbers to defeat Parrikar on the floor of the House. He, however, did not reveal where the numbers will come from.

9.00 am: The government has appointed Sidharth Kuncalienkar as the pro-tem Speaker in Goa. The Congress, however, has objected to the decision, writing to the Governor saying precedent dictates that the eldest member of the House is appointed pro-tem speaker. In this case, it would be Congress MLA Pratapsing Rane.

8.45 am: Let’s recap the numbers for you. The Congress Party was the single-largest party with 17 MLAs. The BJP came second with 13. Goa Forward Party won three seats, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party or MGP won three as well. Three Independents won the election as well as Churchill Alemao, who contested on the NCP ticket. To win, Parrikar or the Congress has to show a simple majority of 21 seats in the assembly.

