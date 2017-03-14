Manohar Parrikar to take oath as Goa CM: 10 developments so far

BJP leader Manohar Parrikar. (Express Photo) BJP leader Manohar Parrikar. (Express Photo)

Manohar Parrikar resigned from his post as Defence minister and is set to take oath as Goa Chief Minister. He will have to go through a trust vote as well to prove majority in Assembly on Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party dealt the Congress party a shocker which had emerged as the single largest party in the state to form a majority coalition. But, the BJP is set to return to power in the state in a coalition government. Here is what transpired since election result day:

–Goa election results were announced on Sunday with Congress winning the highest 17 seats in the 40-seat Assembly. Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won the second highest 13 seats followed by three each to MGP and GFP. Three went to independents and one to the Nationalist Congress Party.

–Congress was poised to form the government, but the BJP moved in fast to stitch together a coalition to trump Congress.

–Governor Mridula Sinha invited BJP to form the government in Goa but Congress challenged the Governor’s decision in Supreme Court claiming Congress had the public mandate to form government.

–Congress called Mridula Sinha’s decision illegal and a blatant unconstitutional action. Despite the Supreme Court being on holiday, Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar and other judges of the apex court heard the petition of the party. However, they dismissed their argument saying if they had any problem with the decision they should’ve sat on a dharna outside the governor’s house.

–Supreme Court asked Parrikar to prove majority in Assembly on Thursday.

–On Sunday, BJP had met the Governor along with regional parties Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Forward party along with some independent MLAs as well.

–BJP claimed it has the support of 22 MLAs now and that the only standing condition of BJP’s allies was that Manohar Parrikar must be made Chief Minister of the state.

–Parrikar announced on Monday that he had resigned as Defence Minister to return to his home state Goa. After BJP came to power in 2014, he was made defence minister..

–Congress leaders protested the move but BJP has been quick to attack the former’s apparent inability to strike a deal with potential allies. Senior Congress leader and former Union Cabinet Minister P Chidambaram had tweeted that the BJP was stealing elections in Goa and Manipur. However, Union Minister and BJP’s Goa affairs in charge Nitin Gadkari said Congress was in a leadership crisis. “The Congress was busy in Goa with five to six candidates claiming leadership. So they did not have time to discuss with alliance partners.”

–Congress General Secretary in-charge of Goa Digvijay Singh came under flak along with other leaders managing Goa elections with him. According to a report in NDTV, Congress’ Vishwajit P Rane, who is also the outgoing leader of opposition in the state assembly, said, “I think there was total mismanagement by the leadership.” He had added that maybe he was in the wrong party.

