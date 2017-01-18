Goa Forward to contest on four seats to prevent division of non-BJP votes

Former Independent MLA Vijai Sardesai; above, who had mentored the Goa Forward party will be contesting from his traditional Fatorda. (Source: Facebook) Former Independent MLA Vijai Sardesai; above, who had mentored the Goa Forward party will be contesting from his traditional Fatorda. (Source: Facebook)

Even as Congress has ruled out an alliance with any political party ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, newly formed Goa Forward (GF) has said that they will contest only on four seats to ensure that non-BJP votes are not divided. “We maintain our stand that we will be contesting only on four seats. We don’t want to divide non-BJP votes,” Goa Forward President Prabhakar Timble told PTI a day after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that his party will not forge any alliance.

Singh had told reporters in Panaji on Tuesday that Congress is open for a seat sharing adjustment with “viable candidates” but are against an alliance. Goa Forward had expressed its willingness to have a pre-poll alliance with Congress on four seats.

However, Singh has clarified that Congress will not go for a pre-poll alliance with any political party. “We don’t want to do politics of revenge. We promise that a non-BJP government which will be formed after Goa polls will have four MLAs from Goa Forward,” Timble said.

He scotched rumours that GF would be contesting against Congress local unit Chief Luizinho Faleiro in Navelim constituency. GF has fielded its candidates in Fatorda, Saligao, Velim and Siolim constituencies.

Former Independent MLA Vijai Sardesai who had mentored the party will be contesting from his traditional Fatorda seat in South Goa. Elections to 40-member Goa Assembly would be held on February 4.