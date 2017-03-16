Goa floor test: Congress condemns Vishwajit Rane, to file disqualification petition

Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane has said he’s going to resign as a member of the party as well as an MLA. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane has said he’s going to resign as a member of the party as well as an MLA. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran

A resolution was passed by 16 Congress MLAs condemning Vishwajit Rane’s decision to abstain from voting during the floor test in the Goa Assembly. The MLAs will also file a disqualification petition with the protem Speaker. During the floor test in the Goa Assembly on Thursday, Rane left the assembly after being administered oath by protem Speaker Siddharth Kuncalienkar, reducing the Congress strength to 16 votes. Manohar Parrikar proved his majority with 22 MLAs supporting his dispensation.

Rane later quit the party, saying, “I’m fed up of this party”, adding that “(it) destroyed the trust of the people of Goa.”

“Rane has not only sullied his own image but also the name of his Rane family,” the Congress Legislative Party said. “The manner in which he walked out and later resigned took it to the meanest level.”

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party issued show-cause notice to MLA Churchill Alemao for violating the party discipline by supporting the BJP during the floor test without seeking consent of the central leadership. Alemao has been given seven days to explain his actions, after which the party will take “necessary disciplinary action”, as per its “Anti-Defection Law”.

