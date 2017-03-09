Goa exit poll results 2017 LIVE: Will Laxmikant Parsekar-led BJP govt retain power?

Will the Laxmikant Parsekar-led BJP government be able to retain power in Goa? The elections results of the 40-member Goa Assembly is perhaps the toughest to call in the state’s history given that this is the first time the state is seeing a serious three-legged contest. The Aam Aamdi Party has posed a serious challenge to the Congress, while the RSS-faction Goa Suraksha Manch, that is in alliance with the MGP, poses a threat to the BJP vote share.
Here’s what exit polls predict will be the result in Goa.
India News | Congress (10), BJP (15), AAP (7), Others (8)
Zee News | Congress (10), BJP (15), AAP (7), Others (8)
India Today C-Voter | Congress (12-18), BJP (15-21), AAP (0-4), Others (2-8)