Goa exit poll results 2017 LIVE: Will Laxmikant Parsekar-led BJP govt retain power?

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar (File Photo) Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar (File Photo)

Will the Laxmikant Parsekar-led BJP government be able to retain power in Goa? The elections results of the 40-member Goa Assembly is perhaps the toughest to call in the state’s history given that this is the first time the state is seeing a serious three-legged contest. The Aam Aamdi Party has posed a serious challenge to the Congress, while the RSS-faction Goa Suraksha Manch, that is in alliance with the MGP, poses a threat to the BJP vote share.

Here’s what exit polls predict will be the result in Goa.

India News | Congress (10), BJP (15), AAP (7), Others (8)

Zee News | Congress (10), BJP (15), AAP (7), Others (8)

Times Now | Congress (), BJP (), AAP (), Others ()

News24 | Congress (), BJP (), AAP (), Others ()

India Today C-Voter | Congress (12-18), BJP (15-21), AAP (0-4), Others (2-8)

