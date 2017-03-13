Goa elections: Why GFP leader Vijai Sardesai decided to go with BJP

Former Independent MLA Vijai Sardesai who had mentored the party will be contesting from his traditional Fatorda seat in South Goa. (Source: Facebook) Former Independent MLA Vijai Sardesai who had mentored the party will be contesting from his traditional Fatorda seat in South Goa. (Source: Facebook)

As Manohar Parrikar leaves the high-profile portfolio of Defence Ministry to return as the Chief Minister of Goa, Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party explains why his party decided to lend its support to the saffron party despite vehemently criticising it earlier. Goa Forward had secured three seats in the recently held assembly elections in the coastal state.

In an interview to Scroll.in, Sardesai listed out the reasons behind the party’s decision to join hands with BJP. “The Goa Forward Party which I lead had to take a stand – choosing between the BJP or the Congress. Now one thing is that although they [the Congress] are the single largest party, [BJP leader] Nitin Gadkari has told you all yesterday [Sunday], many of its leaders are in touch with them to resign and support the BJP. This was one factor,” he said.

Stating that there was no unanimity about Congress’ leadership, Sardesai said, “There is utter confusion in their legislature wing. I felt that being with them I would have eventually felt suffogated. So we decided to take a proactive role to form a government that would ensure that our agenda of Goem, Goemkar and Goemkarponn [Goa,Goans and Goaness] is implemented through backing from the centre.”

The GFP further insisted that they will implement their agenda not only by words but also through action and pointed out that they will work with BJP on the basis of a common minimum programme, which will be formulated within one month of the government being formed.

Asserting that he has been a vocal critic of the BJP, Sardesai admitted that people have reservations about his decision to join hands with the saffron party. “My own family members are critical over what I have done. My major support base is not happy with what I have done. But all these reservations that people have in their mind, I will prove by my actions, not words that what I have done was right and in the interest of Goem, Goenkar and Goenkarponn.”

MLAs from the GFP and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party are expected to be rewarded for extending support to the Parrikar-led BJP government. Sources in the know told The Indian Express that all three GFP MLAs will be made ministers and the MGP is also likely to get two cabinet positions. Independent MLAs Rohan Khaunte and Govind Gaude will be given portfolios, too. BJP will have four ministers in Parrikar’s cabinet. The post of Speaker and deputy speaker will be retained by BJP. The saffron party also said there won’t be a deputy CM in the state.

Sunday saw the BJP outmaneuver the Congress despite winning just 13 seats in the sate. The party managed to stitch together an alliance with estranged ally MGP and the newly-formed GFP. They also got support from two independents. This took its total to 21 — past the halfway mark in the 40-seat Goa Aseembly. The Congress is the single largest party with 17 seats.

