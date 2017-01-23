Goa elections: Parsekar dismisses allegations of using state schemes to lure voters

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar. (File photo) Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar. (File photo)

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar today dismissed allegations that ruling party was using state government schemes to lure voters. “Those people who don’t have anything to project about their past government, are the ones who have been complaining against our schemes to the Election Commission. We have not violated… we are not luring anyone with the schemes. If someone is luring then action should be taken against them,” Parsekar told reporters today.

The CM’s comments come in the backdrop of Election Commission confirming yesterday that it had received complaints that BJP was using state government schemes to lure voters.

“You can say that we are luring the voters if we are distributing money or liquor. The Election Commission should remain firm and take action against those who are violating the code of conduct,” he said.

“But no one can claim that (luring voters) if ruling party refers about its flagship projects to voters, amounted to luring them,” said the CM.

“The State government has performed so we are showcasing it to our voters,” Parsekar added.

Chief Election Commissioner Syed Nasim Zaidi had told reporters in Goa yesterday that there were complaints of misuse of social welfare schemes, which are being investigated.

“It is our right to project the schemes, which we had formulated, before the people. This does not violate any kind of election code of conduct. We are asking positive mandate.

We are not talking against anyone. You can say it as a violation if we sanction any scheme to anyone after poll code is in force,” Parsekar said.

The Chief Minister said BJP is confident of getting back to power based on the performance.

“People are happy with the developmental works and schemes introduced by the government. I have been getting very positive feedback from people during campaigning. The state government is also getting all possible support from Modi-led government in the Centre,” he said.

“We have given stable government during the last five years. We have done justice to the mandate given to us by the people in the year 2012. We have given quality infrastructure and robust social welfare schemes,” he said.

Countering another allegation on the front of employment creation, Parsekar said in last five years, we had said that we will create 50,000 jobs but the Investment Promotion Board could not function for first three years and in last two years, we created 25,000 jobs through 151 projects.