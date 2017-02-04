Goa elections: Four corner contest, three corners weak, says Parrikar after casting vote

Goa elections: Manohar Parrikar waits to cast his vote. (Express photo) Goa elections: Manohar Parrikar waits to cast his vote. (Express photo)

As voting began in Goa on Saturday morning, Defence Minister and former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar stood in line to cast his vote. He stood among other citizens as they lined up to vote. After casting his vote Parrikar said, ” It’s a four corner contest, three corners are weak.”

“I lost 4 kg because I miss Goan food in Delhi. Aapko jo matlab nikalna hai nikaldo (you can make whatever you want to make out of that),” he said. Parrikar was in line with many others as they waited for their turn to cast their vote. Polling opened early Saturday morning at 7 am. However, the first hour of polling appeared to be low. The Election Commission is confident the numbers will pick up.

The election is being closely fought by major political forces – BJP, Congress, AAP and MGP-led alliance, who have been campaigning in the coastal state for last two months. More than eleven lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election being held across 1,642 polling booths in the state with para-military forces and state police guarding the venues.

The election expenditure in Goa has touched Rs 40 crore with the election being monitored by flying squads, quick response teams, expenditure monitoring groups, video surveillance teams and the state police. First time women voters will be handed out pink teddy bears to encourage voter participation. These booths will also be all-women polling booths. Electronic Transferable Postal Ballot System is also being used, which will see the department sending 831 ballot forms online to Goan Service personnel spread across the country, including the ones in Air Force, Navy, Army and other security wings.

Kunal, Chief Electoral Officer, Goa, has said that every penny has been accounted for.

