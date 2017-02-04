Goa elections: How officials are monitoring the polls live

Goa polls: Officials across departments are working together to ensure no untoward incident takes place as well as to make sure any error or malfunction is immediately fixed. (Source: Express photo / Aaron Pereira) Goa polls: Officials across departments are working together to ensure no untoward incident takes place as well as to make sure any error or malfunction is immediately fixed. (Source: Express photo / Aaron Pereira)

The Goa Chief Election Office is buzzing since 6 am this morning. Technicians from the Department of Information and Technology, officials from the Goa Police, and those from the Election Commission are already at work, preparing for what’s going to be a very crucial day.

“We have two systems to monitor the elections this time. One is pollster which monitors the polling data and the other is a surveillance system which gives us video feed from all the stations,” Mayur Morajkar, a software engineer at the DoIT says.

Watch:

This is the first time that such an elaborate mechanism has been put in place to monitor polling. Officials across departments are working together to ensure no untoward incident takes place as well as to make sure any error or malfunction is immediately fixed.

The control room in Altinho, Panaji is also monitoring the flying squad teams that are driving through the streets of Goa. “All the flying squad vehicles are monitored via GPS.. they have cameras too,” Mayur says.

While about 75% of the feed is live, officials still depend on calls to ensure they get the right figure. Till 11 am, Goa saw 34 per cent polling and officials are hopeful the electorate will outdo last time’s 81.7 per cent.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd