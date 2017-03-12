Date of swearing-in will be decided once Governor invites to form government: Manohar Parrikar

Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Express Photo) Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Express Photo)

Following Nitin Gadkari’s announcement that Manohar Parrikar would be BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in Goa, the Union Defence Minister on Sunday said that once Governor Mridula Sinha’s invitation to form the government is received, the date for swearing-in will be decided. “We met the Governor and are expecting an invitation. Once we receive it, we will consult our colleagues and decide the date for swearing in,” Manohar Parrikar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier announced in a press conference that Manohar Parrikar would be set to take over as the chief minister of Goa. He also asserted that it would require Parrikar to step down from his position of Defence Minister.

Parrikar also spoke about his tenure as the Defence Minister saying: “Definitely it was difficult as it was a new department. But I am happy no corruption allegation levelled on our government.”

“This is a mandate given by the people, though we fell short of majority. Together we have completed the magic figure of 21,” Parrikar added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form the government in the coastal state after the Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independents reportedly offered to lend their support to the saffron party. Meanwhile, state unit chief Vinay Tendulkar said BJP central leadership has agreed that Manohar Parrikar should head the BJP legislature party in Goa.

The BJP has won 13 seats in the state polls. It also has the support of a party-backed independent MLA, while the MGP, the GFP and independents have won three seats each. Both the Congress, which won 17 seats, and the BJP are wooing the smaller parties to form government in the 40-member House, where the majority mark is 21.

