Goa elections 2017: Inquiry ordered into allegation of excess spending by poll officials

Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal today said he had formed a committee to look into the allegation of excessive expenditure by election officials during the recently-held Assembly polls. “There were allegations against the state (election) machinery on social media that they spent much more than what was required….a five-member committee has been formed to go into the details,” Kunal told reporters today.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Narayan Navti will head the committee, he said.

It was alleged, particularly on social media platforms, that against the budgeted Rs 40 crore, Rs 57 crore were spent.

The committee will submit its report in the next three or four days, before the counting on March 11, Kunal said.

Assembly elections were held in Goa on February 4.