Goa Elections 2017: Eyeing victory today, Goa BJP pushing for Manohar Parrikar’s return

Manohar Parrikar outside Parliament on Friday. (Photo: Renuka Puri) Manohar Parrikar outside Parliament on Friday. (Photo: Renuka Puri)

Anticipating a win in the Assembly election, the BJP in Goa has called a meeting of its core hierarchy after Saturday’s verdict to decide one pressing issue: who will be the chief minister if the party returns to power. Party sources told The Indian Express that leaders at the meeting would look at ways to bring Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar back as chief minister. Leaders said they were trying to identify a possible seat that can be sacrificed if Parrikar has to re-contest.

“All the MLAs met the senior leadership in three meetings and expressed the desire to work with Parrikar. They are clear that he needs to return,” said a senior BJP leader. Parrikar is expected to attend Saturday’s meeting. While Laxmikant Parsekar, 60, has expressed his desire to retain the chair, sources said the MLAs have decided not to back him. “He is a very dignified individual but his straightforward manner of speaking has not gone down well with some ministers and MLAs in last two years,” said a party official.

On Friday, as he attended meetings at his official residence on the last day as Chief Minister of the present BJP government, Parsekar said, “I have ensured the Mopa airport is no longer a dream. It has become a reality. I would only appeal that I be made the Chief Minister as I want to overlook its working at least till the first phase is set.”

After the Saturday meeting, the party will deliver its stand on who should sacrifice their winning seat, if Siddharth Kuncalienkar is to lose the prized Panjim seat. The capital seat, where Kuncalienkar is fighting this time, is from where Parrikar has always won — in 2000 when he was chief minister, and again in 2012 when BJP came back to power. But with Atanasio Monserrate, an independent backed by Congress expected to win this time, the BJP is looking to see if they can keep another strong constituency “as a backup” to field Parrikar.

As for the other possible candidates, several BJP leaders said that Kuncalienkar, a contender, was too “young” to be fielded at this stage. “Besides, he is yet to win the confidence of all the MLAs,” said a leader.

The other option and the “only elder” in the line-up, Rajendra Arlekar from Pernem constituency, has shown a “lot of nervousness” this time with many seniors still unsure whether he will win. “He is the only option if we look for a non-Parrikar CM for now. Everything hinges on his victory or defeat,” a senior leader said.

The Congress camp is still hoping to win with a good majority backed by Independents.

AAP held a meeting on Wednesday where all the candidates were asked to be “relaxed” and wait for the final verdict. “I am relaxed. We will just wait and see the results,” said AAP leader Elvis Gomes, who has already expressed keenness to become a vocal Opposition if the party did not get a majority vote.