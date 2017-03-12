Manohar Parrikar will have to resign as Defence Minister before becoming Goa CM: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari 

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Express Photo) Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Express Photo)

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar is set to resign as Defence Minister before taking over as Chief Minister of Goa, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday. “Manohar Parrikar will have to give resignation as Defence Minister before becoming Goa CM, but he has not given it yet,” Gadkari was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form the government in the coastal state after the Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independents reportedly offered to lend their support to the saffron party. “MGP,GFP said during our discussions that if Manohar Parrikar becomes Goa CM candidate, then we will support,” Gadkari added.

Meanwhile, state unit chief Vinay Tendulkar said BJP central leadership has agreed that Manohar Parrikar should head the BJP legislature party in Goa.

The BJP has won 13 seats in the state polls. It also has the support of a party-backed independent MLA, while the MGP, the GFP and independents have won three seats each. Both the Congress, which won 17 seats, and the BJP are wooing the smaller parties to form government in the 40-member House, where the majority mark is 21.

Earlier in the day, Parrikar met Goa Governor Mridula Sinha with letters of support to stake claim to form BJP government. Addressing a press conference, Parrikar said although they fell short of majority, they have completed the magic figure of 21 together. “We met the Governor, expecting an invitation from him.Once we receive it,we will consult our colleagues and decide the date for swearing in,” Parrikar said.

“Definitely it was difficult as it was a new department (Def Min) but I am happy no corruption allegation levelled on our government,” said Parrikar.

With inputs from Agencies