MGP and GFP: Goa political fate in hands of kingmakers

Congress emerged as the single largest party in Goa after results of the Assembly elections in the state were announced on Saturday. However, in the current scenario where no party was able to win a simple majority, smaller parties like MGP and GFP are emerging as the kingmakers. One of the more interesting players right now is GFP.

The MGP is the oldest political party in Goa. In fact, it was the first party that formed government in the state after it was liberated from Portuguese rule. However, GFP came into existence formally only last year and now finds itself in the middle of an alliance conundrum.

Congress won 17 seats in the 40 se at house while the BJP won 13. The former gained eight seats from last year and the latter dropped the same number. However, MGP and GFP both won three seats a piece. One was bagged by the NCP and three remaining went to independents.

The critical number is 21 and the Congress has received support from one independent. It needs three more to form government. Either of MGP or GFP can do the trick. Also, the BJP still feels it is not out of the fray and believes that if it plays its cards right, it may come back to power with an alliance government.

After decades of domination by giants, Goa’s political future now rests in the hands of these kingmakers who find themselves in a special situation. Both are gauging their chances. MGP ruled Goa from 1961 till 1979. GFP is the new boy in town and party leader Vijay Sardesai has hinted that his party may extend support to the BJP.

What works for BJP is that these kingmakers will be able to negotiate a better deal for themselves in an alliance negotiation and thus may just move to BJP rather than having a bad deal with the Congress. Or, they may choose to go the easy way and then negotiate while in office. It is definitely an intriguing situation and one that has changed the status quo in the coastal state.

