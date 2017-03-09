Goa election results full list of constituencies

The results of the recently concluded Goa Assembly elections 2017 will be declared on March 11. The exit polls suggest that BJP will retain power in the 40-member Assembly while AAP is likely to end up eating Congress vote shares in Catholic-dominated areas, especially South Goa.
Here is the entire list of constituencies:
1 Mandrem
2 Pernem
3 Bicholim
4 Tivim
5Mapusa
6Siolim
7 Saligao
8 Calangute
9 Porvorim
10 Aldona
11 Panaji
12 Taleigao
13 Santa Cruz
14 St. Andre
15 Cumbarjua
16 Mayem
17 Sanquelim
18 Poriem
19 Valpoi
20 Priol
21 Ponda
22 Siroda
23 Marcaim
24 Mormugao
25 Vasco Da Gama
26 Dabolim
27 Cortalim
28 Nuvem
29 Curtorim
30 Fatorda
31 Margao
32 Benaulim
33 Navelim
34 Cuncolim
35 Velim
36 Quepem
37 Curchorem
38 Sanvordem
39 Sanguem
40 Canacona