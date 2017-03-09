Goa election results full list of constituencies

Goa assembly exit poll results suggest that BJP is likely to win the 2017 state elections. (Representational Image) Goa assembly exit poll results suggest that BJP is likely to win the 2017 state elections. (Representational Image)

The results of the recently concluded Goa Assembly elections 2017 will be declared on March 11. The exit polls suggest that BJP will retain power in the 40-member Assembly while AAP is likely to end up eating Congress vote shares in Catholic-dominated areas, especially South Goa.

Here is the entire list of constituencies:

1 Mandrem

2 Pernem

3 Bicholim

4 Tivim

5Mapusa

6Siolim

7 Saligao

8 Calangute

9 Porvorim

10 Aldona

11 Panaji

12 Taleigao

13 Santa Cruz

14 St. Andre

15 Cumbarjua

16 Mayem

17 Sanquelim

18 Poriem

19 Valpoi

20 Priol

21 Ponda

22 Siroda

23 Marcaim

24 Mormugao

25 Vasco Da Gama

26 Dabolim

27 Cortalim

28 Nuvem

29 Curtorim

30 Fatorda

31 Margao

32 Benaulim

33 Navelim

34 Cuncolim

35 Velim

36 Quepem

37 Curchorem

38 Sanvordem

39 Sanguem

40 Canacona