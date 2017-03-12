Goa election results: Citing vote share, Manohar Parrikar blames ‘luck’

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar at the BJP headquarters in Panaji on Saturday. Nirmal Harindran Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar at the BJP headquarters in Panaji on Saturday. Nirmal Harindran

Stating that BJP’s vote share in Goa was more than that of Congress, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday attributed BJP’s poor show in Goa to “luck factor”. Speaking to reporters with Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar on the dias, he said, “The mandate is fractured, Our vote share was five per cent more than (Congress). It’s luck factor that we didn’t manage more seats,” he said. “There are many small parties, including Independents, who received votes. We will definitely get in touch with them,” he added.

Confirming that they have already reached out to the smaller parties, Parrikar said, “If they agree, things will work out. I will not comment on any particular political set up. We are definitely in talks with them.” Speaking on seats lost he replied, “The constituencies in Goa are small and in such cases, small percentage counts.” Asked if he was trying to pass the buck, he said, “We didn’t try to pass the buck. Everyone, including me, takes the responsibility if there is a reduction in the number of seats. We will work hard.”

Earlier, Parsekar, said, “I feel that the fractured mandate after five years of BJP’s stable government will again bring instability and impact development. I am scared that Goa would be pushed back by at least 10 years. But it’s the people’s mandate, we have accepted it. I thank the people for their co-operation for the past five years.”