Goa election results: BJP saves Parrikar’s Panaji seat after initial scare

BJP’s Sidharth Kuncalienker and Manohar Parrikar. Express Photo/Aaron Pereira BJP’s Sidharth Kuncalienker and Manohar Parrikar. Express Photo/Aaron Pereira

In a wafer-thin majority of just 1069 votes, the BJP managed to retain Panaji, the former constituency of its leader and now Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar who has represented the seat since 1994 or for the last five terms. Atanasio (Babush) Monserrate won 6855 votes while Kuncalienkar won 7924 votes. The Congress Party did not contest in Panaji.

For now, though, the BJP is non committal on forming government. Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in Goa, Parrikar said: “It’s a fractured mandate, let us see what happens. We will wait for independent parties to decide.”

Monserrate, a former Congress MLA who has also served as Education minister, but contesting on the United Goans Party in this election, had vowed to wrest the Panaji seat from the BJP, claiming the capital city lacked development for the last two decades owing to Parrikar’s misgovernance and neglect. Monserrate’s panel holds control of the Panaji municipality.

Babush led the first round of counting, but Siddharth managed to secure the seat in the subsequent rounds. BJP’s Sidharth Kuncalienkar, Parrikar’s right-hand man, won the 2015 bye-election defeating Congress’ Surendra Furtado by 5,368 votes, in a seat where the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin plays a significant role as a vote bank.

In the run up to the election, Parrikar held several public meetings and breakfast sessions in his constituency, campaigning for Kuncalinekar. The win, though, should come as a sigh of relief for Parrikar, given the party’s dismal performance.

