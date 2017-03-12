Goa election results: Behind AAP loss- ignored faultlines, outsider tag

AAP candidate from Panaji Valmiki Naik (File) AAP candidate from Panaji Valmiki Naik (File)

AFTER introducing AAP candidate from Panaji Valmiki Naik to the press in the last week of January, Oscar Rebello, former convenor of Goa Bachao Abhiyan who is now with AAP, took time to explain the philosophy of the party in Goa. Drawing a comparison between Goa and UP, he said, “Roughly, it might be just two UP constituencies if you go by the numbers. We may seem harmonious from outside, but there are deep faultlines in our society. We were the only state in the country to go for a referendum for a separate state, and later for a state language. To my mind, they were essentially wars waged by one Goan against another,” said Rebello. “Therefore it’s very very difficult for a political party like AAP, which focuses on issues of governance and corruption, to make that classic division of lets throw out the corrupt and elect the non-corrupt.

Watch what else is making news:

Here the question whether you belong to Hindu or Catholic community, south Goa, north goa, if you are Konkani or Marathi, these are life and death issues. Therefore, AAP has instead chosen representatives from all these platforms. However, we will not fight on these issues, but introduce larger concepts and create awareness. Here, personally I feel, we get bogged down by linguistic and religious sentiments we can’t address. Our focus, hence, is towards protecting the state’s natural heritage and to ensure alternate economies to sustain our youth.”

After Saturday’s results, in which AAP failed to secure even one of the 40 seats it contested, the party might have to now examine the faultlines they ignored. While the Church initially supported the party’s aspirations, the choice of candidates and the “lack of a proper direction” soon saw the church backing out. The party’s state chief Elvis Gomes too failed to make a dent. At Cuncolim, a Christian-dominated society, he got only 3,437 votes, finishing fourth. While other parties with lower vote shares would still occupy Opposition benches in the assembly, AAP with 6.3 per cent votes didn’t win a single seat. While its workers were the most robust as they reached the counting centres, the party’s feat in most seats were sealed in round one itself. AAP supporters, though, took some respite from the numbers, saying that over 50,000 Goans voted for the party.

While most parties begun their homework six months before the elections, AAP started work during the Parliamentary elections, with Delhi leaders inspiring local activists to meet Goans under a new political identity. Goa, which has a strong network of activism, was a natural “backyard” for AAP, say its members. “I recall Kejriwal visiting Goa regularly after winning the Ramon Magsaysay award. He is a familiar face here,” says an election officer. But, perhaps the biggest threat to AAP was its identity. Being an outsider, the party failed to establish a local connect.