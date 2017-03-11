Goa election results 2017 LIVE updates: Will BJP retain power or will it be Congress rule?

Goa Assembly Election Results 2017

Who will govern the tiny state of Goa? In about five hours from now, we shall have enough leads to tell you whether the Laxmikant Parsekar-led BJP government will retain power or whether the Congress party, which exit poll analysts have put in the second spot, manages to get closer to the magic figure of 21 in the 40-member Goa Assembly. Keep refreshing for minute-by-minute updates.

Here are the latest counting LIVE updates from Goa:

8.05 am: Counting will be in two parts. The first phase of counting will have 10 seats in each of the two districts, totalling twenty. CM Laxmikant Parsekar’s constituency of Mandrem is in the first phase of counting.

8.00 am: Counting has begun in Goa. We’re expecting leads as early as 9 am. We should be able to ascertain who will form government by about 10.30 am or 11.

7. 45 am: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has reportedly arrived at the BJP headquarters in Panaji. Will the election results be in his favour?

7.40 am: The Congress, on voting day, said they expect to win about 17 seats in the election, while the BJP claims it will win about 23 seats. If that’s true, this will be the second time BJP wins a clear majority in Goa. In the last election they won 21.

7.35 am: There is much chatter that if the BJP wins big in Goa, then the state party leadership will urge the top leadership to send Parrikar back to Goa as Chief Minister. The entire campaign in Goa was around Parrikar begin a successful CM and Defence Minister.

7.30 am: The first ten constituencies candidates have now been asked to enter the counting hall. The storage room for EVMs will be opened and once the candidates are satisfied, the EVMs will be taken to the counting room.

7.25 am: Arriving at the Bal Bhavan counting centre is BJP’s Siddharth Kuncalienkar. Siddharth replaced BJP leader and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar in the Panaji seat. He faces a tough challenge from Atanasio (Babush) Monserrate.

7.20 am: Here’s AAP candidate Cecile Rodrigues at the counting centre in Panaji. The AAP is hopeful of winning a significant amount of seats in Goa this election. She contested against Congress’ Jennifer Monserrate in Taleigao.

7.00 am: An hour to go before counting begins. The first hour post 8 am will be postal votes. The EVMs will be opened only at about 9 am this morning.

Who are the likely chief ministerial candidates in Goa? Well, the BJP this election has refused to publicly state that incumbent Laxmikant Parsekar will be their chief minister should they retain power. While there has been talk that Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar will return to Goa should the party win with a clear majority (Parrikar claims the BJP will win at least 24 seats), the BJP may have to play second fiddle to the MGP – where Sudin Dhavalikar hopes he will manage to sit on the CM’s throne.

