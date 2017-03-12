Goa Results 2017: BJP MLAs want Manohar Parrikar as state legislature party leader, MGP supports him too

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Source: File) Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Source: File)

Newly elected Goa BJP MLAs on Sunday unanimously backed Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar as the state legislature party leader, while the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) too said it will support a government led by Parrikar. The newly elected BJP MLAs, who met on Sunday to explore the possibility of forming government in the state, passed a resolution urging party chief Amit Shah to nominate Parrikar as leader of the legislature party.

“All the BJP legislators, except Milind Naik, whose brother expired yesterday, were present in the meeting held today,” BJP MLA Michael Lobo told reporters outside the party headquarters here.

“It was unanimously resolved to request party president Amit Shah to allow Manohar Parrikar to be elected as the legislature party leader in Goa,” Lobo said.

“We have already decided to forward a copy of the resolution to the party president. A letter would be written asking him to permit Parrikar to head our legislature wing,” he said.

Lobo was flanked by other BJP MLAs like Pramod Sawant, Glenn Ticlo and Nilesh Cabral. The BJP’s efforts to cobble up a majority to form government in Goa received a boost as the MGP said it would extend support to the saffron party, if Parrikar is appointed as the Chief Minister.

“MGP has already extended its support while we are in discussions with Goa Forward Party and independents,” Lobo said. The MGP on Sunday passed a resolution extending support to the BJP, if it forms government under the leadership of Parrikar

BJP won 13 seats in the state polls. Besides, it has the support of a party-backed independent MLA. The Congress, which won 17 seats, and the BJP are wooing the smaller parties to form government in the 40-member House, where the majority mark is 21. The MGP, Goa Forward and independents won three seats each while the NCP bagged one seat in the state. “MGP unanimously passed a resolution that it will extend support to BJP if they recall Manohar Parrikar from the Centre to the state and appoint him as Chief Minister,” MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar told media after emerging from the party’s legislature wing meeting.

“The resolution is very clear. MGP will support BJP only if Manohar Parrikar is made Chief Minister. Our support is not to BJP but to Manohar Parrikar,” he said.

“It is required that Parrikar should head the government so that the Centre will continue funding various developmental projects which are currently underway in the state,” Dhavalikar said.

“If Manohar Parrikar is not there in the government, who will get the funds from the Centre?,” he said. The MGP had fought the recently held Assembly polls in alliance with rebel RSS leader Subhash Velingkar-led Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) and Shiv Sena. While the MGP managed to win three seats, its other alliance partners drew a blank.