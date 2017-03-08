Goa Election Results 2012: Full list of winners of all constituencies in assembly elections of Goa and how it can change in 2017

Goa elections: Manohar Parrikar waits to cast his vote. (Express photo) Goa elections: Manohar Parrikar waits to cast his vote. (Express photo)

Goa elections 2012 saw a then record turnout of 82.2 per cent reinforcing the trend that record/higher than usual voter turnouts usually mean a vote for change. The Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government and Manohar Parrikar was made the Chief Minister of the coastal state as the Congress suffered a bitter defeat. In 2012, BJP won 21 out of 40 seats and its poll partner MGP won three while Congress won nine seats and its poll partner NCP drew a blank.

The elections this time are being contested closely and four former chief ministers of the state are in the fray including the incumbent Laxmikant Parsekar. The four former CMs in the fray are Churchill Alemao, Pratapsinh Rane, Ravi Naik, Digambar Kamat and Luizinho Faleiro.

The BJP returned to power in 2012 after it conceded to Congress in 2005. A record 83 per cent turnout of the 11,10,884 voters was seen this time and it will be interesting to see whether this was a vote for change or not.

In 2012, the BJP had a pre-poll alliance with the MGP. However, this time party fought the election on 36 seats while the Congress did on 37. New entrant in Goa, AAP fought on 39 seats too.

The Goa Assembly election results in 2012 were (Constituency-Winner-Party-Votes won):

1 Mandrem Laxmikant Parsekar BJP

2 Pernem Rajendra Arlekar BJP

3 Bicholim Naresh Rajaram Sawal IND

4 Tivim Kiran Mohan Kandolkar BJP

5 Mapusa Francis D’Souza BJP

6 Siolim Dayanand Mandrekar BJP

7 Saligao Dilip Parulekar BJP

8 Calangute Michael Vincent Lobo BJP

9 Porvorim Rohan Khaunte IND

10 Aldona Ticlo Glenn J V A E Souza BJP

11 Panaji Manohar Parrikar BJP

12 Taleigao Jennifer A. Monserrate INC

13 Santa Cruz Atanasio J. Monserrate INC

14 St. Andre Vishnu Surya Naik Wagh BJP

15 Cumbarjua Pandurang A. Madkaikar INC

16 Mayem Anant Shet BJP

17 Sanquelim Pramod Sawant BJP

18 Poriem Pratapsingh Raoji Rane INC

19 Valpoi Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane INC

20 Priol Pandurang Alias Deepak Dhavalikar MAG

21 Ponda Lavoo Mamledar MAG

22 Siroda Mahadev Narayan Naik BJP

23 Marcaim Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar MAG

24 Mormugao Milind Sagun Naik BJP

25 Vasco Da Gama Jose Luis Carlos Almeida BJP

26 Dabolim Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho INC

27 Cortalim Matanhy Saldanha BJP

28 Nuvem Francisco Xavier Pacheco (Mickky) GVP

29 Curtorim Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco INC

30 Fatorda Vijai Sardesai IND

31 Margao Digambar Kamat INC

32 Benaulim Caetano R. Silva GVP

33 Navelim Avertano Furtado IND

34 Cuncolim Subhash Alias Rajan Kashinath Naik BJP

35 Velim Benjamin Silva M IND

36 Quepem Chandrakant Kavalekar INC

37 Curchorem Nilesh Cabral BJP

38 Sanvordem Ganesh Chandru Gaonkar BJP

39 Sanguem Subhash U. Phal Dessai BJP

40 Canacona Ramesh Bombo Tawadkar BJP

Opinion polls this time predicted interesting projections.

Kautilya predicted AAP will be the largest party with 14 seats while the BJP and Congress will win 11 and seven, respectively. Six would go to other parties and two to independents.

The Week-Hansa Research predicted BJP to win 17-19 seats while the Congress was predicted to win 11-13 seats.

India Today-Axis opinion poll said BJP would win 20-24 seats putting them as clear favourites while giving 11-15 seats to Congress.

VDP Associates opinion poll predicted BJP to clinch 22 seats while Congress and AAP were favourites to win six and nine seats, respectively.

