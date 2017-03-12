Goa election result: GFP says ‘informal’ talks on with both BJP, Congress

Without GFP’s support, BJP can’t form government, while Congress too will require support of either GFP or Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to stake claim to form the next government. (File Photo) Without GFP’s support, BJP can’t form government, while Congress too will require support of either GFP or Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to stake claim to form the next government. (File Photo)

The Goa Forward Party (GFP), which is emerging as a key player in the formation of the next government in the coastal state, today said it is waiting for a formal proposal from the BJP or the Congress to decide their next move.

“We have not given any letter of support to anyone. Informal talks are going on with the Congress and the BJP. The leaders of both the parties are in touch with us,” GFP President Prabhakar Timble told PTI today.

GFP, which won three seats in the 40-member Assembly, has become a crucial player in the state politics as without its support BJP can’t form government, while Congress too will require support of either GFP or Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to stake claim to form the next government.

“We need a formal proposal and a common minimum programme from the parties which are vying for our support. Without that we will not be able to decide anything,” said Timble.

He said his party is not in a hurry to form the government.

“We have no problem in sitting in the opposition as a guardian of Goa and Goanness,” Timble added.

GFP’s Vijai Sardesai (Fatorda), Vinod Palyekar (Siolim) and Jayesh Salgaoncar (Saligao) emerged winners in the Assembly polls, results of which were declared yesterday.