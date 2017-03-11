Goa Election Result 2017: Congress, BJP in neck-and-neck fight

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar. Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

According to the latest trends, BJP is leading in 10-12 seats in Goa, and is engaged in a tough competition with Congress. The party, which came to power in 2012 with Manohar Parrikar as its chief minister, saw a change in leadership when he was inducted in PM Narendra Modi’s cabinet as defence minister. Laxmikant Parsekar filled the space and took over as the CM.

However, Parsekar performed poorly in the elections and could not win on his own constituency of Mandrem. BJP, which had 21 seats in the state, now seems to have slipped down to half the number of seats in current elections.

AAP, which was contesting the elections for the first time in the state under leadership of Elvis Gomes, failed to make any impact in the state. The exit polls had predicted that AAP will bag around 2-4 seats but final results showed that party was on a backfoot from the beginning.

As of now, it is not clear which party will form the government in the state because minimum number of seats required is 21 and none of the parties seem to be able to reach the mark. This may pave way for a coalition government for which the trends might unfold in coming days.

Counting of votes took place in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand along with Goa for the Assembly Elections 2017.