Goa Election Result 2017: BJP’s Laxmikant Parsekar loses, victory for Congress’ Dayanand Sopte

BJP leader and Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who was contesting from Mandrem constituency, has lost the election by over 7,000 votes. On the other hand, Congress candidate Dayanand Raghunath Sopte has won the election by securing over 16,000 votes.

Parsekar, who took over as Goa CM after Manohar Parrikar was appointed as Defence Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’c cabinet, had assumed the office on November 8, 2014.

Pariikar also campaigned extensively for the BJP in the state. Meanwhile, according to current estimates, BJP is also trailing behind Congress in the state. The counting of votes is still under process and picture will be clearer after a couple of hours.

Aam Aadmi Party, who entered as a new force and third player in the state, currently seems to be fairing badly with its candidates not leading on any of the seats so far. Manohar Parrikar had defeated Congress’ Digambar Kamat in 2012 elections to become the Chief Minister of the state. Kamat is contesting from his constituency Margao.

The counting of votes is underway in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur along with Goa.

