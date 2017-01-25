Once again, an election all about Parrikar in Goa

Manohar Parrikar (PTI Photo) Manohar Parrikar (PTI Photo)

Manohar Parrikar may be India’s defence minister but as far as the BJP is concerned, he is its face for the polls in Goa, a state where he has already been chief minister.

He has been spending much of his time in Goa and a lot has been said of him by BJP leaders as well as opponents, raising speculation about what role he could play in the state should the BJP win again. On Monday, BJP chief Amit Shah said the next Goa government will “function under Parrikar’s leadership, irrespective of his posting”. Before that, Nitin Gadkari, the BJP’s in-charge of the Goa polls, said “a leader in Delhi could be made the CM of Goa if the party MLAs decide”. Only two Union ministers in Delhi are from Goa, the other being Shripad Naik.

Watch what else is in the news

Parrikar himself has not been categorical about his intent. “I will cross the bridge when we reach it,” he said. On Tuesday, however, he added fuel to the speculation. “Though there is a requirement of a youth being the chief minister, I feel that the chief minister can be a slightly elder person who can understand the aspirations of youth. The chief minister, whoever he is, has to be young at heart,” PTI quoted Parrikar as saying at the the party’s youth convention in Panaji.

Incumbent CM Laxmikant Parsekar, meanwhile, has been restricting himself largely to his constituency, Mandrem. “When we are getting the benefit because of them, why will I refuse that benefit? Manohar has always been a good organiser. He has always helped us in elections,” he said recently.

Then on Tuesday, Parsekar too signalled a desire to continue. In an interview to PTI, he said, “It will be beneficial for the state if I get continuity as chief minister. I feel people are in the mood to give me continuity.” Yet he added, “Though I am chief minister today, I had not asked for it… I have been a disciplined soldier of the party and will continue to be like that.”

Over the last fortnight that Parrikar has spent in Goa, he has been monitoring constituencies, addressing the party cadre and also calling on dissenters. “He has a habit of landing up at the house of those who feel slighted by the party. A man of his stature reaching out to people like this works in the party’s favour more often than not,” a state BJP leader said.

Parrikar recently visited Krishnaraj Sukerkar, an aide of RSS rebel Subhash Velingkar and initially Velingkar’s candidate from Panaji. “They have been old friends and Parrikar used all his persuasion skills to request Sukerkar not to contest,” a leader privy to the meeting said. Sukerkar did opt out eventually, though the reason he cited was health.

Then last week, Parrikar visited disgruntled BJP MLA Anant Shet, denied the Mayem ticket. Shet had threatened to contest as an independent but eventually didn’t.

Parrikar is credited with having scripted the BJP’s revival in Goa in 2012. His active involvement this time has also caught the notice of his opponents, including one-time aide Velingkar. “He is not a team man, he takes decision unilaterally. Because he has money and the power to decide who will get tickets, people are scared to speak out against him… He is the one who runs the state from behind the curtain,” Velingkar said.

The Congress too has taken a swipe at Parrikar. “This whole election has now become extremely important for Parrikar. He is fighting the Goa polls as his own election, making it a prestige issue for himself,” Digvijaya Singh, who is overseeing the Congress campaign in Goa, said during an interaction with party workers.

Pratapsinh Rane, Leader of the Opposition in Goa, took note of Shah’s remark. “It is for the people of Goa to think of what Shah said. We are not a Union territory to be ruled from Delhi. We are a full-fledged state developed much compared to the other states,” PTI quoted him.

And Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar said in an interview: “Parrikar has good mass contact, that is why there is demand coming up from people that he should be brought back to Goa. But the decision will be taken by elected MLAs after the polls.” With PTI inputs