Goa cops file FIR against BJP candidate for poll code breach

Police today filed an FIR against BJP candidate Pandurang Madkaikar for allegedly violating model code of conduct during the just concluded Assembly polls in Goa. The candidate from Cumbharjua Assembly segment was booked by Old Goa Police on the basis of a complaint filed by one Shirin Naik who accused him of distributing coupons from a departmental store run by a trust to voters during elections.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The complaint was filed before Chief Electoral Officer, who later transferred it to Old Goa Police, who have jurisdiction over the constituency, a senior police official said.

Police have sent a notice to the former Minister, booked under Sections 171-B, 171—E and 188 of IPC (dealing with illegal payments in connection with election) and Section 123(1) of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 (related to corrupt practice during election).

Madkaikar, elected from Cumbharjua in 2012 on a Congress ticket, resigned from the party on the eve of February 4 Assembly polls and joined BJP, which fielded him from the same constituency, about 20km from here.

When contacted, Madkaikar said the complaint against him was politically motivated and denied any wrongdoing. “I will submit my clarification to the police,” he added.