Goa Congress MLA threatens to walk out if Rahul Gandhi doesn’t intervene

After failing to act quickly to form a government in Goa, the Congress now stares at a revolt as a senior legislator said he and other “like-minded lawmakers will be forced to re-think our remaining with the Congress in future”. Senior Congress leader and legislator Vishwajit Rane sought party Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s intervention and action against those he claimed “mishandled” the government-formation fiasco.

“Two days were taken to choose a Congress Legislature Party leader. Those in charge indulged in mismanagement. The Supreme Court also said so. They are experienced people, but they did not know what to do, what step to take to form the government. Parrikar came from Delhi and swiftly spoke to everyone concerned, got the numbers and formed the government,” the Congress legislator from Valpoi told the media in Panaji.

Top Congress leaders have been accused of delaying the process of staking claim to form the government through Saturday and Sunday, after the party with 17 lawmakers emerged the largest single party in the 40-member Goa assembly.

The BJP had 13 legislators, but acted quicker in forming an alliance with three elected members each from the Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and two Independent legislators.

“The Congress handled the situation in such a way that it feels they did not want a party government in Goa. I will meet Rahul-ji and eventually decide on my future in the Congress after the meeting,” Rane said.

“If Rahul Gandhi does not respond within two days, I will feel I am not the right fit in the party. I will have to decide along with my fellow legislators and people about the next step. I hope Rahul Gandhi will reply. Let us see what happens in two days,” he said.

