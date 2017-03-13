Around eight MLAs to be sworn in tomorrow with Manohar Parrikar: BJP

Parrikar was accompanied by GFP leader Vijai Sardesai and MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar when he met Governor Sinha and staked the claim to form the government. (Source: PTI Photo) Parrikar was accompanied by GFP leader Vijai Sardesai and MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar when he met Governor Sinha and staked the claim to form the government. (Source: PTI Photo)

Around eight MLAs would take oath as ministers on Tuesday along with Manohar Parrikar who is set to return as Goa Chief Minister, the BJP said on Monday. “Around eight to nine ministers including two each from the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashta Gomantak Party and two independents will be sworn in. Two or three ministers from BJP (including Parrikar) too will take the oath,” BJP’s Goa unit president Vinay Tendulkar told PTI.

“Among the BJP legislators, (current) deputy CM Francis D’Souza and another legislator whose name would be announced Tuesday morning will be sworn in,” he said.

Tendulkar, however, added that from BJP only Parrikar and D’Souza might be sworn in. “That possibility cannot be ruled out,” he said.

“Three or four ministerial berths would be filled in the cabinet expansion later,” Tendulkar said.

Governor Mridula Sinha has invited Parrikar to form the government after he produced letter of support of 21 MLAs, though the BJP finished as the second-largest party behind the Congress, bagging merely 13 seats against 17 of the Congress.

BJP president Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and his cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari would be present at the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening, said Tendulkar.