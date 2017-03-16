Goa: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar wins trust vote, Congress’ Vishwajit Rane abstains in protest

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has proved his majority on the floor of the Goa Assembly. The BJP-led coalition government won the trust vote by 22 to 16. The coalition government also won the support of NCP MLA Churchill Alemao.

Congress, which claimed it had the numbers, faced another embarrassment as its MLA Vishwajit Rane abstained from voting in protest. Their numbers reduced to 16.

Speaking at a press conference following the trust vote, Parrikar the vote has debunked the claims of Congress’ Digvijaya Singh. Parrikar said a Cabinet meeting will be held at 11 am on Friday to clear the Governor’s speech in the Budget session. Parrikar said he will also allot portfolios to a few of his cabinet members and the notification would come out on Saturday.

