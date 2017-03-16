Manohar Parrikar takes dig at Congress Digvijaya Singh

Goa CM Manoahr Parrikar blamed Digvijay Singh for creating a hype over situation in the state as he was “worried” about losing his party post if he failed in floor test. (Source: PTI Photo) Goa CM Manoahr Parrikar blamed Digvijay Singh for creating a hype over situation in the state as he was “worried” about losing his party post if he failed in floor test. (Source: PTI Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who won the trust vote in the state Assembly on Thursday, took some sharp digs at Digvijaya Singh, saying the Congress leader had sought to create a hype over the situation in the coastal state as he was “worried” about losing his party post if he failed in the number games. “Right from the beginning, the Congress did not have the numbers and it was only a hype created by them, possibly because there was a demand that Digvijaya should step down as the general secretary of the party, being the desk in-charge of Goa,” Parrikar said.

“It happens when you come to Goa only to enjoy, not to work,” he quipped.

“We have proved to the people of India that we have the support of 23 (MLAs) on the floor of the House, debunking Digvijaya’s claim that we do not have the numbers,” he told reporters.

Singh and other Congress leaders had accused the BJP of indulging in “unfair means” to cobble up the numbers to retain power in the coastal state after it failed to get a simple majority in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Singh had also alleged that Goa Governor Mridula Sinha did not invite the Congress to form the government, despite it emerging as the single largest party.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now