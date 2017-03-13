Goa election results: GSM slams Maharashtra Gomantak Party for “insulting” pre-poll alliance

The Goa Suraksha Manch blamed the Maharashtra Gomantak Party for insulting the pre-poll alliance by supporting BJP. (Source: PTI Photo) The Goa Suraksha Manch blamed the Maharashtra Gomantak Party for insulting the pre-poll alliance by supporting BJP. (Source: PTI Photo)

Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) on Monday hit out at Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) saying the latter “insulted” the pre-poll alliance with them by joining hands with BJP to form the state government. “The parties which are joining hands with BJP to form Goa government are committing dishonesty towards their voters who had reduced Manohar Parrikar-led party (BJP) to a minority,” GSM President Anand Shirodkar told reporters at Panaji.

“It is sad to see that MGP which had pre-poll alliance with us has gone with BJP to form the government led by Parrikar. This is an insult to our pre-poll alliance agreement,” said Shirodkar.

GSM, which fought the recently held Goa Assembly polls in alliance with MGP and Shiv Sena, drew a blank.

MGP, which won three seats, has supported BJP.

Shirodkar said though GSM could not win any seat, it will continue playing its role in the political space of the state.

He said the demand of mother tongue as Medium of Instruction (MoI) based on which the party was formed will not be withdrawn.

Shirodkar also claimed that the MoI issue, which was raised against BJP during the recent polls, reduced its tally to 13.