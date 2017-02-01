Amit Shah attacks Cong, says Rahul Gandhi wearing Italian glasses

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday signed off his party’s campaign in poll-bound Goa by launching a broadside against Congress and its vice-president Rahul Gandhi who, he said, was “wearing Italian glasses”. (Representational Image) BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday signed off his party’s campaign in poll-bound Goa by launching a broadside against Congress and its vice-president Rahul Gandhi who, he said, was “wearing Italian glasses”. (Representational Image)

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday signed off his party’s campaign in poll-bound Goa by launching a broadside against Congress and its vice-president Rahul Gandhi who, he said, was “wearing Italian glasses”. “Press hard the button in front of Lotus symbol on February 4 so that the current can be felt in Italy,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Bicholim constituency.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The BJP chief said the borders remained unsafe under the erstwhile “Sonia-Manmohan government” rule. “There used to be firing from across the border every day. Rahulbaba was pointing out that even now firing continues from across the border, so what is the difference between then and now? Rahulbaba apko fark maloom nahi padega, apki ankh par to Italian chasma chada hua hai (Rahulbaba you won’t understand the difference between then and now because you are wearing Italian spectacles),” Shah said.

Continuing his diatribe, Shah said, “When your (Congress) government was in power, Pakistan used to start the firing and end it too. But now, Pakistan starts the firing but Indian soldiers end it. No one can now dare to mutilate head of our soldiers.”

The BJP chief said, “Rahulbaba keeps asking us what Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has done?

“Jab 2019 me ayenge to ek ek second ka aur ek ek pai ka hisab bharatiya janata ko denge (we will give account of every penny to people of India on returning to power in 2019),” Shah said.

Shah said Rahul should give account of what the UPA government had done during its 10-year tenure at the Centre instead of asking BJP.

“There were so many scams during the UPA regime that the list is unending. There was a scam in ISRO, 2G, submarine… Congress did not spare coal which even thieves do not steal.

“After committing scams to the tune of Rs 12 lakh crore, Rahul is now questioning us? I can say with pride that in the last two-and-half years of our rule, even Opposition parties cannot accuse us of being involved in any scam,” Shah said.

He appealed to people to elect BJP candidates on “two-third of total 40 seats for a stable government.”