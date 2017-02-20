BBSM to launch awakening programme for parents in Goa

Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch will be launching an awakening programme for convincing parents to admit their child in schools imparting education in their mother tongue till primary level. (Representational Image) Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch will be launching an awakening programme for convincing parents to admit their child in schools imparting education in their mother tongue till primary level. (Representational Image)

The Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) will be launching an awakening programme for the parents to convince them to admit their child in schools imparting education in their mother tongue till primary level. “In a month’s time, BBSM will add another leaf to the movement. We will launch an awakening campaign for the parents discouraging them from admitting their children into English primary schools,” BBSM Convener Subhash Velingkar told PTI.

BBSM recently contested the Goa Assembly elections in alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Shiv Sena.

Velingkar said that the “awakening will not be an agitation” but “an attempt to convince the parents to admit their child in schools imparting education in their mother tongue till primary level.”

“The awakening is timed with the new academic year, which will begin after March. There is a scientific base behind our assertion for imparting primary education in mother tongue. It is not just an emotional appeal. We will explain the scientific base to the parents,” he said.

Velingkar said that BBSM will hold meetings with the parents who come and listen to the views.

“It is not necessary that they should change their mind but they can always listen to what we are saying,” he said.

BBSM came into existence after the State government refused to withdraw grants to the primary schools teaching in English medium.

Velingkar formerly headed the RSS in Goa but was relieved from the post after he announced formation of a political party ahead of State Assembly election.