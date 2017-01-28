Give us full majority, we’ll make Goa most comfortable state in India: PM Narendra Modi in Panaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Addressing Goa’s Panjim rally on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the state to give Bharatiya Janata party full majority in the upcoming elections as he promised to make Goa the most comfortable state in the country. He talked about Goa’s economic development and said the BJP has been emphasising on tourism by working with the state government. Speaking on the demonetisation policy, PM Modi said it did not hamper the tourism of Goa, adding that the BJP had made convenient for tourists to obtain visas on arrival, online e-visa and other such facilities. “As a result of this step taken Goa has benefited in this case and a there has been a huge rush of tourists,” he said.

Addressing the issue of poverty, PM said, “We can have differences of opinion but that does not mean we need to deviate from the core issue of India’s development. This is the government of the poor and we are taking one after the other tough and concrete steps to eradicate poverty.”

Taking a veiled dig at the opposition’s remark that PM Modi pressurised EC for simultaneous elections in Punjab and Goa, the prime minister said, “Some saying PMO pressurised EC for simultaneous elections in Punjab, Goa. If you don’t trust the umpire, then why enter the battlefield.” He also slammed the opposition parties when he said, “Opposition wary of Budget announcements. Some parties are preparing their drafts ahead of February 1 budget, in order to attack us the moment we release.”

Panaji is a constituency that has elected a BJP MLA for the last five assembly elections – Manohar Parrikar. A BJP worker overseeing preparations at the rally venue had earlier said, “Amit Shah had hinted at Modi sending Parrikar back to Goa but if Modi himself says it here in Goa then there is a good chance people may reconsider not voting for us… people in Goa are very proud of Parrikar.”

