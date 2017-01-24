Goa assembly elections: New faces and veterans

Goa will go to polls on February 4 to elect the 40-member House. A day after BJP president Amit Shah said the next Goa government would function under Manohar Parrikar’s leadership, party’s state chief Vinay Tendulkar claimed that people want the Defence Minister to be brought back to Goa. He also said that the RSS is with BJP for the polls. Here’s a brief profile of the new faces fielded by various political parties in Goa.

Digambar Kamat

FORMER CM’s 6th ATTEMPT:

The former Goa CM is attempting to get elected for the sixth time from Margao constituency. Kamat made a successful electoral debut in 1994 and has since managed to win twice on a BJP ticket and thrice as a Congress candidate. Kamat, who served as Goa’s chief minister between 2007 and 2012, was chargesheeted last year under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Louis Berger bribery case.– By Zeeshan Shaikh