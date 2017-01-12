Goa assembly elections: BJP release first list of candidates, Laxmikant Parsekar may not be CM face

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar (File Photo) Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar (File Photo)

The ruling BJP in Goa has declared its first list of candidates for the February 4 elections. Eighteen of its current MLAs have been allotted tickets for the upcoming polls. Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has also been named among those that have been allotted seats, but sources in the party have said they will, in all likelihood, not be projecting Parsekar as the chief ministerial candidate.

If true, this would be the first time that the party is running an election in Goa without a chief ministerial candidate. For the last several terms, former chief minister and current Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has been the face of the party during its campaign.

Here is the list of the candidates declared by the party:

1. Laxmikant Parsekar- Mandrem

2. Rajendra Arlekar- Pernem

3. Rajesh Patnekar- Bicholim

4. Kiran Kandolkar- Thivim

5. Francis D’Souza- Mapusa

6. Dayanand Mandrekar – Siolim

7. Dilip Parulekar- Saligao

8. Michael Lobo- Calangute

9. Guruprasad Pawaskara- Porvorim

10. Glen Ticlo- Aldona

11. Sidharth Kuncalienkar- Panaji

12. Dattaprasad Naik- Taleigao

13. Hemant Golatkar- St. Cruz

14. Ramrao Wagh- St. Andre

15. Pramod Sawant – Sankhali

16. Mahadev Naik- Shiroda

17. Pandurang Madkaikar- Cumbharjua

18. Pradeep Naik- Marcaim

19. Milind Naik- Mormugao

20. Carlos Almeida- Vasco

21. Mauvin Godinho- Dabolim

22. Alina Saldanha – Cortalim

23. Damu Naik- Fatorda

24. Sharmad Raiturkar- Margao

25. Subhash Naik- Cuncolim

26. Prakash Velip- Quepem

27. Nilesh Cabral – Curchorem

28. Ganesh Gaonkar – Sanvordem

29. Subhash Phaldesai- Sanguem

