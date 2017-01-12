Goa assembly elections: BJP release first list of candidates, Laxmikant Parsekar may not be CM face

The ruling BJP in Goa has declared its first list of candidates for the February 4 elections. Eighteen of its current MLAs have been allotted tickets for the upcoming polls. Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has also been named among those that have been allotted seats, but sources in the party have said they will, in all likelihood, not be projecting Parsekar as the chief ministerial candidate.
If true, this would be the first time that the party is running an election in Goa without a chief ministerial candidate. For the last several terms, former chief minister and current Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has been the face of the party during its campaign.
Here is the list of the candidates declared by the party:
1. Laxmikant Parsekar- Mandrem
2. Rajendra Arlekar- Pernem
3. Rajesh Patnekar- Bicholim
4. Kiran Kandolkar- Thivim
5. Francis D’Souza- Mapusa
6. Dayanand Mandrekar – Siolim
7. Dilip Parulekar- Saligao
8. Michael Lobo- Calangute
9. Guruprasad Pawaskara- Porvorim
10. Glen Ticlo- Aldona
11. Sidharth Kuncalienkar- Panaji
12. Dattaprasad Naik- Taleigao
13. Hemant Golatkar- St. Cruz
14. Ramrao Wagh- St. Andre
15. Pramod Sawant – Sankhali
16. Mahadev Naik- Shiroda
17. Pandurang Madkaikar- Cumbharjua
18. Pradeep Naik- Marcaim
19. Milind Naik- Mormugao
20. Carlos Almeida- Vasco
21. Mauvin Godinho- Dabolim
22. Alina Saldanha – Cortalim
23. Damu Naik- Fatorda
24. Sharmad Raiturkar- Margao
25. Subhash Naik- Cuncolim
26. Prakash Velip- Quepem
27. Nilesh Cabral – Curchorem
28. Ganesh Gaonkar – Sanvordem
29. Subhash Phaldesai- Sanguem