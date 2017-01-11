Goa assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal making ‘voter-bribe’ allegations for sensation, says CM Laxmikant Parsekar

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar (File Photo) Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar (File Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Wednesday accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of trying to “create a sensation” by alleging that major parties are distributing money to voters in the poll-bound state. “Kejriwal wants to create a sensation. I don’t want to give him importance,” Parsekar said, responding to allegations levelled by the Delhi Chief Minister in each of his four public meetings in the coastal state that will seeing voting on February 4.

Kejriwal had said that both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offer money to voters during elections and had even exhorted voters to accept the money and then vote for the Aam Aadmi party (AAP).

While the BJP has filed a complaint against Kejriwal’s comments with the Election Commission of India, the Congress has demanded an apology from the leader for his statement.

Elections in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur — are being held in February-March.

Apart from Punjab, where it is seen as a serious contender, the AAP is hoping to make an impact in this tiny but prosperous state.

It has named former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes, 53, as it Chief Ministerial candidate. Gomes, who belonged to the Goa Civil Service, took voluntary retirement in July this year.